READ: How the impeachment trial is impacting senators’ time on the caucus campaign trail

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, night falls on the Capitol, in Washington. For many Americans, how they feel about issues raised during President Donald Trump’s impeachment has much to do with where they get their news. That’s among the findings of a study out Friday, Jan. 24, by the Pew Research Center. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bennet are getting creative to reach Iowa voters in the last few days leading up to the Iowa caucuses.

All four senators have been absent from the Iowa campaign trail in the past week because of their obligation to sit through hours of the impeachment trial in Washington, D.C. That major time commitment has thrown a curveball at the campaigns, but many that Local 5 spoke to are taking the challenge in stride.

Sen. Sanders is sending big names like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Moore to campaign across Iowa while he sits in the Senate. They’re hosting town halls, rallies, and canvass launches in Sanders’ absence. On Saturday, Sanders is expected to sit through more testimony in the Senate, but he’s scheduled to appear for a late rally in Ames, and then has a packed schedule on Sunday before he has to fly back to D.C.

Sen. Michael Bennet is taking time to engage with voters over the Internet while he is in Washington, D.C. He’s been hosting telephone town halls and Facebook live chats to stay in contact with Iowans.

“Michael’s Senate duties and his responsibility to uphold the Constitution and rule of law come before politics or any campaign — in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s conduct. Both in this trial and on the trail, Michael is working to safeguard the security of our nation and restore integrity to the White House. Michael will be present for the duration of the trial and believes it would be a dereliction of duty for Senators to do otherwise,” said the campaign in a statement to Local 5.

Family members, Iowa lawmakers, and other surrogates are standing in for candidates, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar while she sits in the Senate. Klobuchar is flying back to Iowa on Saturday night to attend a 9 p.m. Scott County Democrats’ gala in Bettendorf. On Sunday, she, much like Sanders, is taking full advantage of her only day off from the Senate duties: Klobuchar has town halls in Waterloo, Ames, and Des Moines, three cities that could produce a lot of voters to turn out for her.

On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be flying back to Iowa to host several town halls, hoping to reach as many voters as she can in the short time she has. According to Local 5’s latest records, Sen. Michael Bennet does not have any scheduled events in Iowa on Saturday or Sunday.