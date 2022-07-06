x
2022 Iowa Primary Election Results

Voters in Iowa will cast their vote during the state’s primary election on Tuesday, June 7. The races decide who will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot. One of the biggest contests is for a spot in the U.S. Senate. Chuck Grassley is looking to earn another GOP nomination, while four candidates are vying for the Democratic spot on the ballot. This page will show results from these races on Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).

* Indicates an incumbent

U.S. Senate Democrat

Precincts: 255 / 1,653 (15% reporting)
Michael Franken (D)
58%
58%
30,723
Abby Finkenauer (D)
37%
37%
19,598
Glenn Hurst (D)
5%
5%
2,742
Vote Total: 53,063
Last Updated: 6/7/2022 8:38:24 PM

U.S. Senate Republican

Precincts: 221 / 1,653 (13% reporting)
Chuck Grassley (R)
76%
76%
24,764
Jim Carlin (R)
24%
24%
7,924
Vote Total: 32,688
Last Updated: 6/7/2022 8:38:24 PM

U.S. House Dist. 3 Republican

Precincts: 159 / 373 (43% reporting)
Zach Nunn (R)
70%
70%
14,721
Nicole Hasso (R)
20%
20%
4,130
Gary Leffler (R)
10%
10%
2,162
Vote Total: 21,013
Last Updated: 6/7/2022 8:38:24 PM

Polk Co. Attorney Democrat

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
KIMBERLY GRAHAM (D)
0%
0%
0
KEVIN MCCARTHY (D)
0%
0%
0
LAURA ROAN (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 6/7/2022 8:16:24 PM

More Elections

