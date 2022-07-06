2022 Iowa Primary Election Results
Voters in Iowa will cast their vote during the state’s primary election on Tuesday, June 7. The races decide who will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot. One of the biggest contests is for a spot in the U.S. Senate. Chuck Grassley is looking to earn another GOP nomination, while four candidates are vying for the Democratic spot on the ballot. This page will show results from these races on Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.
U.S. Senate DemocratPrecincts: 255 / 1,653 (15% reporting)
U.S. Senate RepublicanPrecincts: 221 / 1,653 (13% reporting)
U.S. House Dist. 3 RepublicanPrecincts: 159 / 373 (43% reporting)
Polk Co. Attorney DemocratPrecincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
