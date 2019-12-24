That moment you realize Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’ is also in ‘Elf’

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2006, file photo, a publicity photo of actor Peter Billingsley portraying the character Ralphie in the movie “A Christmas Story” is displayed in the backyard of the house used to film the movie’s exterior shots in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers are considering tax breaks and subsidies to make movies in the state worth $40 million, the Dayton Daily News reports, as part a nearly $64 billion, two-year state operating budget proposal introduced in 2017. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

We all know Ralphie from A Christmas Story.

It’s iconic.

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

But what you probably didn’t know is that actor Peter Billingsley — the boy behind the glasses — grew up to play another role in a different holiday hit.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018

Yep. It’s true. Billingsley is also Ming Ming in 2003’s Elf alongside Will Ferrell — a role he went uncredited for.

Although Elf was released 15 years ago, the realization that Billingsley was in both Christmas movies is now sending social media into a tinsel-drive tizzy.

Wait?! 🤨… Ralphie is Ming Ming 🧐… and, Ming Ming is Ralphie?!?! 🤔… WHHAAATTT?!?!?!? 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/QTchgJxCRC — Chris Kopp (@CK_Pitt) December 3, 2018