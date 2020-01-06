A mix of risk-takers and classic Hollywood at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw led the fashion risk-takers at the Golden Globes, while Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Cynthia Erivo topped the lists of many for more classic looks on one of the biggest red carpets of the awards season.

The men generally played it safe Sunday night in Beverly Hills, save Jason Momoa in a velvet Tom Ford coat paired with Valentino pants and a black tank top, his long hair flying.

But one look was in a category of its own. When it came to icon Jennifer Lopez, it was a love-hate battle over her weighty white Valentino Couture gown with its huge bow of gold and green at the bodice.

There were a few trends, too, including lingerie-as-outerwear that was all over the spring 2020 runways, said Marielle Bobo, fashion director for Essence. She and others also noted the revamped tuxedo-inspired runway trend.

“Kerry Washington showed skin in a black shirtless Altuzarra look from the brand’s pre-fall collection, while Awkwafina paired a dramatic ruffled blouse with her classic black tux. Cynthia Erivo’s custom Thom Browne tuxedo gown was an unexpected take on the trend as well. The standout by far, however, was Billy Porter’s stunning white Alex Vinash tuxedo, which wowed with its dramatic feather train,” Bobo added.

There was lots of pink in hues soft to neon. Kirsten Dunst brought the romance in blush lace by Rodarte, having chosen the lace herself. Dakota Fanning was in tulle Christian Dior in dreamy lavender and Tiffany Haddish rocked bright pink. Statement sleeves were also big, from puffy to bejeweled.

In beauty, Refinery29.com’s senior beauty editor Lexy Lebsack noted a return to classic tried-and-trues that included the bob and red lips.

“Stars like Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Awkwafina made red lips modern by picking bright colors that perfectly complemented their complexions,” she said. “Reese Witherspoon, Zoey Deutch, Tiffany Haddish, newcomer Ana de Armas and many more opted to wear bobs in a variety of styles, whether slicked back, gathered into low ponies or flipped out. Each was unique and further proof that the bob will rule in 2020.”

Back to Lopez for just a second.

“She looked incredible,” said Adam Glassman, creative director for O, The Oprah Magazine and special correspondent for Extra. “When Jennifer Lopez walked up to us, it was breathtaking. Her hair, her makeup, the jewelry, the gown. Everything.”

The diamond and emerald necklace around her neck was 76.36 carats of Harry Winston goodness set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum. Along with her emerald earrings, the pieces are worth more than $2.2 million, the company said.

Sarah Kinonen, Allure’s associate digital beauty director, was among the fans of her hair, which was pulled back into a high bun of braids.

“When was the last time you saw Jennifer Lopez wear braids? What about a bun with braids? Yeah, I’m drawing blanks, too. That’s why this structural hair style by Chris Appleton is so iconic. I can’t wait to see what J.Lo and her team have in store for the rest of the award show season.”

Theron wowed in a neon green and black Dior Haute couture silk gown.

“I love that the gown was daring with its sheer bustier cutout,” said Bobo.

Mbatha-Raw’s Gucci sequin dress in slick chartreuse was equal parts elegant and edgy, she said.

“Sequins on the red carpet can be so cliche, but this modern silhouette with its plunging neckline and tuxedo-inspired waist detail was modern yet effortlessly chic,” Bobo added.

Blanchett was resplendent in Mary Katrantzou yellow with yards of pleats from shoulder to hem and a unique jeweled bra bodice.

As for Porter, the deputy editor of Esquire, Ben Boskovich, said his conversation over gender and fashion will carry on in 2020. His Golden Globes look was a cream tuxedo with a long feather train that unzipped for sitting.

“Porter continues to take bold, exciting steps with his red carpet looks and he hasn’t disappointed yet,” Boskovich said.

Kinonen had her eyes on Porter’s skin.

“While all eyes were on Billy Porter’s custom white feather ensemble, which took a cool three months to create, the team and I were more interested in the `Pose’ star’s luminous skin. Like, if I had makeup artist Anna Bernabe’s number on speed dial, I’d text her right now and get the name of the highlighter she used on Porter’s cheekbones then order one for everyone at Allure.”

Style writer Rachel Tashjian of GQ had a few best-dressed men, including Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” of “Fleabag.” She said he mixed creams and whites in his formalwear “like a true messenger of God!”

And her top trend for the guys?

“Quirky lapels. Kyle Chandler’s ‘90s classic tux bad boys. Bong Joon Ho’s subtle double lapels. Ramy Youssef’s eggplant-and-black pieced lapels. Eddie Murphy’s generous shawl collar,” Tashjian said. “And Quentin Tarantino’s short satin notch lapels were almost Johnny Cash-worthy.”

Kidman’s Atelier Versace was among the top dresss in reds. So was Helen Mirren’s deep red Dior with a royal neckline and nail color to match. Scarlett Johansson wore a custom strapless plunging V-neck gown in crimson with a hand-draped bow and train by Vera Wang Collection.

Zoe Kravitz brought a pop of playful in dots courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Lucy Boynton brought it in silver from Louis Vuitton.

Gabrielle Korn, director of fashion and culture for Refinery29.com, was a huge fan of women inspired by menswear.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tweedy Ralph & Russo suit made me gasp,” she said. “I also loved that Awkwafina rolled up in a tuxedo inspired skirt suit. Could she be any cooler?”

You also had her at structured sleeves.

“It was such a fun change from the usual bare shoulders on the red carpet. There was Jodie Comer’s emerald green stunner, Zoe Deutch’s yellow priestess pointy shoulders, Bel Powley’s Little Women-esque prairie dress and more,”Korn said. “I’m all for women taking up more space, and there’s something very symbolic about powerful shoulder silhouettes. These stars weren’t trying to make themselves small in order to fit some sort of idea of what’s expected of women on the red carpet.”

Waller-Bridge said backstage that her look, the “most extraordinary thing I ever wore,” will be auctioned with proceeds going for fire relief in Australia, where the couple behind the brand are from.

“It’s a beautiful idea from the team,” she said.

—-

This version of the story corrects Gabrielle Korn’s quote.