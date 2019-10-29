ABC announces full-season orders for ‘mixed-ish’, ‘Stumptown’

ABC’s hit fall series “mixed-ish” and “Stumptown” have been given full-season orders, while “The Rookie” received a spring season pickup, Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

“This fall, ‘Stumptown’ has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; ‘mixed-ish’ has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and ‘The Rookie’ has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base,” said Burke. “Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

ABC’s “mixed-ish” is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

“Stumptown” stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.