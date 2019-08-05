ABC Announces “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!”

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo Cravalho arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Before Disney films its live action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring Cravalho as Ariel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing “The Little Mermaid.” The announcement was made today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award®-winning Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular. “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (7-9 p.m.), live on Local 5.

Following her breakout role as the voice of Moana in the Walt Disney Pictures film “Moana,” Auli’i Cravalho will make a splash as Ariel in the live studio production of “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” Oscar®-nominated, and GRAMMY®, Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning R&B artist, actor and producer Queen Latifah is set to play Ursula. Renowned reggae musician, singer, DJ, actor and GRAMMY-winning artist Shaggy will voice the beloved crustacean, Sebastian, in this musical reinterpretation. Additional cast announcements will be made at a later date.

“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, who will also direct, Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart. Also executive producing is Richard Kraft, producer and director of the acclaimed Hollywood Bowl productions of “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”