AMC Networks unveils ‘Best Christmas Ever’ movie slate

AMC is the exclusive home of Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

AMC Networks has unveiled its slate of holiday programming including over 60 films and specials.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Christmas Day, AMC Networks will air more than 700 hours of Christmas-themed movies, specials and family-favorite films.

The cable channel’s “Best Christmas Ever” lineup will be the exclusive home of holiday classics including Elf, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Timeless Christmas specials such as The Year Without a Santa Claus, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year will also air this holiday season.

The 2nd annual Best Christmas Ever lineup will air on AMC and other AMC Networks including BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and WEtv on-demand on amc.com and the AMC app.

Films

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

All I Want for Christmas (1991)

Annie (1982)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Christmas in Connecticut (1992)

Christmas Story 2, A (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Dennis The Menace Christmas, A (2007)

Elf (2003)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Great Christmas Light Fight, The (25 episodes) (2015-2108)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Holiday to Remember, A (1995)

Ice Age (2002)

Jack Frost (1998)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Last Holiday (2006)

Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

Love the Coopers (2015)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Miracle on Christmas Lake, A (2016)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity Story, The (2006)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Polar Express, The (2004)

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)

Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)

Snow Day (2000)

Sons of Mistletoe, The (2001)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, A (2011)

White Christmas (1954)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wish for Christmas (2016)

WATCH: Best Christmas 2019 Teaser

Specials

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2011)

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, The (2005)

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

First Christmas, The: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)

Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold, The (1981)

Little Drummer Boy Book II, The (1976)

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Merry Madagascar (2009)

How Murray Saved Christmas (2014)

Jack Frost (1979)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Year Without a Santa Claus, The (1974)

Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, The (1985)

Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood (2015)

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

AMC’s “Best Christmas Ever” begins Monday, Nov. 25.