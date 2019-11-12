2019 CMA Awards: These are the nominees

NASHVILLE— Women in Country Music will unite for a historic, not-to-be-missed opening performance at “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards.” The groundbreaking number led by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will also feature Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen (comprised of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson, each performing iconic Country songs for a monumental decades-spanning medley never before seen.

Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will also feature an additional performance from Kelsea Ballerini, joined by fellow breakthrough artists Lindsay Ell, Maddie &Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June. Coming together for an epic performance of an iconic CMA Song of the Year and CMA Single of the Year featuring a special appearance by Little Big Town, this will be one of the night’s most talked-about performances.

“The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrates legendary women in Country Music throughout the broadcast, airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

Previously announced performances include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley with Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton with for KING &COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Previously announced presenters include Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, JimGaffigan, KathyMattea, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, Midland, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.

“The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

For more information on “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,” please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Vevo and YouTube. To celebrate "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

About CMA AwardsThe first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”