We Are Iowa Contest Winners

June 2018 – June 2019
Viewers are eligible to win a WOI-DT or KCWI contest only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months.
Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Station.
All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up in-person at the offices of Local 5 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. Any prize or prize certificates not claimed within 30 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner.
Contest Contest Date Prize
Local 5 Backyard BBQ May 17, 2018 – August 20, 2018
Daniel Hostager
Dawn Coppinger
Teresa Brewer
Scott Pelz
Cindy Anderson
Teddi Karthan
Heather Roe
Jeff Geertz
Denny Becker
Elissa Ladurini
Kathleen Murphy
Jack Boettcher
Mandi Nelsen
Cops Against Cancer 2 Fundraiser Tickets 6/06/18-6/07/18
Rich Ruane
Big Country Bash VIP 2-Day VIP tickets 6/14/18-6/18/18
Shawna Wagner
Scott Hildebrandt
Penny Frey
Paige Peterson
Amanda McElvogue
Alexa Amazon Alexa 8/9/18-8/17/18
Jolene Hayes
Trent Fichter
Nancy Miller
Melessa Smelcer
Marcia Beckmann
Jeannine Naberhaus
Vickie Martin
Boone Speedway 5 Pack Tickets 7/27/18-8/02/18
Tristin Carroll
Steve Fredricksen
Randy Porter
Krista Pitlock
Debra Carroll
Celtic Thunder 2 Tickets 10/8/18 – 10/12/18
Becca Slick
Briana Samson
Charity Lounsbery
Mark Morris
Steve Miller
Des Moines Holiday Boutique 4 Tickets 10/14/18 – 10/29/18
Brenda Riseley
Kathy Davis
Stacey Kelling
Suzanne Klocke
Thanksgiving Dinner $300 Fareway Gift card 10/15/18 – 11/15/18
Janis Otterson
Ring in the Holidays $100 Gift card to Christopher’s Fine Jewelry 12/02/18-12/16/2018
Angela Condon
Bart Berg
Brenda Robinson
Jeff Gabby
Sharon Nielsen
Home for the Holidays Andrea Larimer 11/1/18-12/20/18
$100 Gift Certificate to Warrior Lanes; a $100 Gift Certificate to Jay’s CD & Hobby; a $100 Gift Certificate to C2-K2 Toys & Sales; a $100 Gift Certificate to Brass Armadillo; a $100 Gift Certificate to G&L Clothing; and Four vouchers redeemable to attend A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Iowa State Center.
Pro Football Challenge $150 VISA Gift card 8/27/18-12/30/18
Eric Paxton
Des Moines Home and Garden Show 4 Tickets 1/20/19-02/04/19
Dawn Kirts
Jane Porter-Graham
Kama Small
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 3/10/19 – 4/6/19
Dan Hostager $150 VISA card and (2) $25 gift cards to Big Al’s BBQ
Tim Ziems $25 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
John Stafford $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Nicole Ross $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Kayla Johnson $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Bart Berg $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Michael Udrovich $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Brad Hansen $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ
Mother’s Day Giveaway Hope Schmidt 4/29/19 – 5/9/19
$100 gift card to G&L Clothing, $100 gift card to Suite Dreams Bedrooms and stuff for kids and a bowling package to Warrior Lanes
Father’s Day Giveaway 4/29/19 – 5/9/19
$100 gift card to G&L Clothing, $100 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ, half day boat rental at Saylorville Lake Marina and a bowling package to Warrior Lanes
Big Country Bash Series Pass 6/17/19 – 6/19/19
Ann Shoemaker 2 Big Country Bash Series Passes
Summertime BBQ Contest 6/17/19 – 6/19/19
Jeff Gabby 3 Countryside BBQ Sauces and Weber grill utensil kit
Matthew Lucas 3 Countryside BBQ Sauces and Weber grill utensil kit