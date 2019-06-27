We Are Iowa Contest Winners

June 2018 – June 2019

Viewers are eligible to win a WOI-DT or KCWI contest only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months.

Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Station.

All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up in-person at the offices of Local 5 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. Any prize or prize certificates not claimed within 30 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner.

Contest Contest Date Prize

Local 5 Backyard BBQ May 17, 2018 – August 20, 2018

Daniel Hostager

Dawn Coppinger

Teresa Brewer

Scott Pelz

Cindy Anderson

Teddi Karthan

Heather Roe

Jeff Geertz

Denny Becker

Elissa Ladurini

Kathleen Murphy

Jack Boettcher

Mandi Nelsen

Cops Against Cancer 2 Fundraiser Tickets 6/06/18-6/07/18

Rich Ruane

Big Country Bash VIP 2-Day VIP tickets 6/14/18-6/18/18

Shawna Wagner

Scott Hildebrandt

Penny Frey

Paige Peterson

Amanda McElvogue

Alexa Amazon Alexa 8/9/18-8/17/18

Jolene Hayes

Trent Fichter

Nancy Miller

Melessa Smelcer

Marcia Beckmann

Jeannine Naberhaus

Vickie Martin

Boone Speedway 5 Pack Tickets 7/27/18-8/02/18

Tristin Carroll

Steve Fredricksen

Randy Porter

Krista Pitlock

Debra Carroll

Celtic Thunder 2 Tickets 10/8/18 – 10/12/18

Becca Slick

Briana Samson

Charity Lounsbery

Mark Morris

Steve Miller

Des Moines Holiday Boutique 4 Tickets 10/14/18 – 10/29/18

Brenda Riseley

Kathy Davis

Stacey Kelling

Suzanne Klocke

Thanksgiving Dinner $300 Fareway Gift card 10/15/18 – 11/15/18

Janis Otterson

Ring in the Holidays $100 Gift card to Christopher’s Fine Jewelry 12/02/18-12/16/2018

Angela Condon

Bart Berg

Brenda Robinson

Jeff Gabby

Sharon Nielsen

Home for the Holidays Andrea Larimer 11/1/18-12/20/18

$100 Gift Certificate to Warrior Lanes; a $100 Gift Certificate to Jay’s CD & Hobby; a $100 Gift Certificate to C2-K2 Toys & Sales; a $100 Gift Certificate to Brass Armadillo; a $100 Gift Certificate to G&L Clothing; and Four vouchers redeemable to attend A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Iowa State Center.

Pro Football Challenge $150 VISA Gift card 8/27/18-12/30/18

Eric Paxton

Des Moines Home and Garden Show 4 Tickets 1/20/19-02/04/19

Dawn Kirts

Jane Porter-Graham

Kama Small

Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 3/10/19 – 4/6/19

Dan Hostager $150 VISA card and (2) $25 gift cards to Big Al’s BBQ

Tim Ziems $25 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

John Stafford $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Nicole Ross $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Kayla Johnson $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Bart Berg $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Michael Udrovich $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Brad Hansen $10 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ

Mother’s Day Giveaway Hope Schmidt 4/29/19 – 5/9/19

$100 gift card to G&L Clothing, $100 gift card to Suite Dreams Bedrooms and stuff for kids and a bowling package to Warrior Lanes

Father’s Day Giveaway 4/29/19 – 5/9/19

$100 gift card to G&L Clothing, $100 gift card to Big Al’s BBQ, half day boat rental at Saylorville Lake Marina and a bowling package to Warrior Lanes

Big Country Bash Series Pass 6/17/19 – 6/19/19

Ann Shoemaker 2 Big Country Bash Series Passes

Summertime BBQ Contest 6/17/19 – 6/19/19

Jeff Gabby 3 Countryside BBQ Sauces and Weber grill utensil kit

Matthew Lucas 3 Countryside BBQ Sauces and Weber grill utensil kit