Dave Chappelle coming to Ames

The comedian will perform on the campus of Iowa State University.

AMES — Announced only Wednesday afternoon, the popular comedian, Dave Chappelle, will perform at Stephens Auditorium in Ames this coming Tuesday, Jan. 28th.

After leaving his Emmy-nominated Comedy Central television show, “Chappelle’s Show,” in 2005 and taking a break from the entertainment world, Chappelle returned to doing full-time stand up comedy shows in August of 2013.

Later that same year, he performed in Ames at Stephens Auditorium.

“We are excited to welcome Dave Chappelle back to Stephens Auditorium for his comedy show,” Tammy Koolbeck, Iowa State Center Executive Director said. “When he last graced the Stephens stage in 2013, the staff also worked within this short period of time of announce, on-sale and show.”

Tickets are starting at $72.50, but tickets for Chappelle’s shows like this often sell quickly.

Although Chappelle gave his official presidential endorsement for Andrew Yang earlier this month, this show is not a political event.

“While there may be political humor – it’s an election year, after all – we want everyone to know that this is a comedy performance, not a political event,” Koolbeck added.

Cellphones will not be allowed at the show, and guests will be given lockable pouches to store them in upon arrival. Guests will then be able to visit “unlock stations” at any point during or after the show to access their cellphones.