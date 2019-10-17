Disney fans can earn $1,000 for watching their favorite movies

Are you a Disney fanatic? Well someone is willing to pay you to watch 30 movies in 30 days!

WASHINGTON — A lucky Disney fan will have the opportunity to earn $1,000 for watching Disney content.

Reviews.org is willing to pay one Disney enthusiast to watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days.

Their goal is to hire a Disney nut who is excited to test out Disney’s newest streaming platform Disney+.

Reviews.org would like to witness how the new platform works and how it compares to other streaming services following the launch.

If you are selected by reviews.org to participate, not only will you see $1,000 more in your bank account, but you’ll also receive a Disney-themed movie watching kit and a one-year subscription to Disney+. That means you’ll be able to binge-watch The Lion King, The Avengers, and more!Newborns turned into Disney princesses

Anyone interested in participating can apply by visiting their website here and filling out an application. The application is open from Monday, October 14 and will be available until November 7.