Entertainment stars we lost in 2019

From stage, screen, music, and pop culture, these stars enriched the lives of many.

They captivated us with their music, their words, their acting, their status and their personality.

Some you may have never heard of but will recognize their work as soon as you see or hear it. Some were splashed all over social media.

One was an inventor of something that may be in your pantry right now.

One thrilled science fiction audiences for decades even though you never understood a word he said.

One was a four-legged perpetual sourpuss.

Here is a look at the legends of stage, screen, music and pop culture we lost in 2019.

Music

Paul Badura-Skoda, 91; Classical pianist

Ginger Baker, 80; Drummer for Cream

Earl Thomas Conley, 77; Had 18 No. 1 country hits in the 1980s including “Somewhere Between Right And Wrong.”

Dr. John, 77; Six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who epitomized the sound of New Orleans.

Daryl Dragon, 76; One-half of Captain and Tennille. Hit No. 1 with “Do That To Me One More Time” and “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Marie Fredriksson, 61: One-half of the Swedish pop duo “Roxette” had hits including “It Must Have Been Love,” “Joyride,” and “Fading Like A Flower.”

Robert Hunter, 78; Lyricist for the Grateful Dead

Nipsey Hussle, 33; Rapper was up and coming star who gave back to his community. Shot to death in what police say was a personal dispute outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

James Ingram, 66; Two-time Grammy winner whose hits included “I Don’t Have The Heart,” “Baby Come To Me” and “Somewhere Out There.”

Juice WRLD, 21: Rapper was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Bob Kingsley, 80; Voice of country radio weekly national countdown.

Jerry Lawson, 75; Lead singer of a capella group The Persuasions.

Eddie Money, 70; Hits included “Two Tickets To Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On”

Art Neville, 81; The eldest member of the Neville Brothers.

Jessye Norman, 91; American soprano won five Grammys and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Ric Ocasek, 75; Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for “The Cars.” Hits he wrote or was lead vocals on included “Drive,” “Just What I Needed” and “You Might Think.”

Kim Shattuck, 56; Singer, songwriter and guitarist. Founder of the Muffs.

Scott Walker, 76; Member of the 1960s American pop group the Walker Brothers — none of whom were actually named Walker or were brothers — who scored top 10 hits in Britain. His real name was Noel Scott English.

Stage and screen

Julie Adams, 92; Had extensive career, but will always be known as the swimmer from “Creature From the Black Lagoon.”

Danny Aiello, 86: Blue-collar character actor had roles in “Moonstruck,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and earned an Oscar nod for “Do the Right Thing.”

René Auberjonois, 79: The original Father Mulcahy in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.” On TV, played snooty Clayton Endicott III in “Benson” and the changeling Odo in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Paul Benjamin, 84; Roles included “Escape From Alcatraz” and “Do The Right Thing.”

Cameron Boyce, 20; Disney Channel star best known as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in “Descendants.”

Diahann Carroll, 84; Broke racial barriers, starring in sitcom “Julia” and later in nighttime soap “Dynasty.” Won Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her role in “No Strings.”

Carol Channing, 97; Broadway legend whose roles included “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “Hello, Dolly!” Won 10 Tony awards.

Tim Conway, 85; Beloved comedian played numerous characters on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Doris Day, 97; A leading star of 1950s movie musicals and 1960s sophisticated sex comedies. Roles included “Calamity Jane,” “Young at Heart” and “Pillow Talk.”

Stanley Donen, 94; Director of “Singin’ In The Rain.”

Bob Einstein, 76; Starred in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and played woeful daredevil Super Dave Osborne.

Aron Eisenberg, 50; Played Nog on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Georgia Engel, 70; Best remembered as newsman Ted Baxter’s wife Georgette on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Albert Finney, 82; British actor of both stage and screen. Multiple Oscar nominations including for roles in “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Erin Brockovich.”

Peter Fonda, 79; “Easy Rider” star was part of a Hollywood family dynasty.

D.C. Fontana, 80: Story writer and editor worked on the original “Star Trek” TV series and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Robert Forster, 78; Was nominated for an Oscar for role in “Jackie Brown.”

Rob Garrison, 54; One of the Cobra Kai members in “The Karate Kid.” Signature line: “Get him a body bag!”

Valerie Harper, 80; Role as best friend Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” led to her own successful spinoff, “Rhoda.”

Rutger Hauer, 75; Played many villains, but his iconic role was as a cold-blooded replicant in “Blade Runner.”

David Hedison, 92; Submarine captain in TV’s “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.” Appeared as James Bond’s CIA counterpart Felix Leiter in two films.

Katherine Helmond, 89; Roles included Mona on “Who’s The Boss?” and Jessica Tate on “Soap.”

Arte Johnson, 90; Cast member of “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.” Memorable roles included German soldier with tagline “Very interesting.”

Ken Kercheval, 83; Played J.R. Ewing’s oil baron rival Cliff Barnes on “Dallas.”

Peggy Lipton, 72; Best known for her role in “The Mod Squad.” Later starred in “Twin Peaks.”

Carol Lynley, 77; Most notable roles were in “Blue Denim” and “The Poseidon Adventure.”

Bill Macy, 97; Played Bea Arthur’s husband in 1970s sitcom “Maude.”

Peter Mayhew, 74; 7-foot 3-inch actor played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Philip McKeon, 55: Child actor played Tommy on the sitcom “Alice.”

Sylvia Miles, 94; Received Oscar nominations for “Midnight Cowboy” and “Farewell, My Lovely.”

Denise Nickerson, 62; Played spoiled brat child Violet Beauregarde in 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Karen Pendleton, 73; One of the original Mouseketeers of “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

Luke Perry, 52; “Beverly Hills 90210” heartthrob Dylan McKay and Archie’s dad in “Riverdale.”

Hal Prince, 91; Producer and director of Broadway hits “The Phantom Of The Opera,” “Fiddler On The Roof” and “West Side Story.” Won 21 Tony Awards.

John Singleton, 51; First African-American to be nominated for directing Oscar for “Boyz N the Hood.”

Kristoff St. John, 52; Spent 18 years playing Neil Winters on “The Young and The Restless,” winning multiple awards.

Caroll Spinney, 85: Puppeteer voiced and operated Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street.”

Brian Tarantina, 60; Most recently known for role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Peter Tork, 77; Member of the fabricated band “The Monkees” which was the focus of 1960s sitcom.

Rip Torn, 88; Roles across multiple movie and stage genres made him one of the most recognizable actors.

Jan-Michael Vincent, 73; Was best known as Stringfellow Hawke in TV’s “Airwolf.”

Richard Williams, 86; Groundbreaking animator won two Oscars for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

John Witherspoon, 77; Played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” movie series.

Pop culture

Fatima Ali, 29; Fan favorite of Season 15 of “Top Chef.” Died after battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Rudy Boesch, 91; Navy SEAL and competitor on the first season of “Survivor.”

Chuy Bravo, 63: Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on “Chelsea Lately.”

Beth Chapman, 51; Wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, aka “Dog The Bounty Hunter.” In addition to car-starring on husband’s reality show, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States and opposed some bail reform measures nationwide.

Jim Fowler, 89; Naturalist worked with host Marlin Perkins on the long-running animal documentary series “Wild Kingdom.”

Pete Frates, 34: Inspired the “Ice Bucket Challenge” which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for research into ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Philip Freelon, 66; Architect of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Ernest Gaines, 86; Authored “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

Grumpy Cat, 7; Feline who became famous across social media for always looking irritated. Her family said her face may have been due to feline dwarfism.

Karl Lagerfeld, 85; Prolific fashion designer.

Toni Morrison, 88; First African-American woman to become a Nobel laureate in literature. Works included “Song of Solomon,” “Beloved,” and “Sula.”

I.M. Pei, 102; Designed the 71-foot-high glass pyramid at the Louvre and the East Building at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

Lee Radziwill, 85; Sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis was also wife of Poland’s Prince Stanislas Radziwill for 15 years.

Gary Rhodes, 59; Celebrity chef was star in the TV show “Hell’s Kitchen” and fronted “MasterChef” and “Rhodes Around Britain.”

Carl Ruiz, 44; Chef and restauranteur who was a regular on Food Network.

Carlos Sánchez, 83; Pitchman played Juan Valdez to promote Colombian coffee

Charles Sanna, 101; Inventor of Swiss Miss cocoa.

Rip Taylor, 88; Boisterous comedian known as the “King of Confetti.”

Charles Van Doren, 93; 1950s TV quiz show whiz who captivated audiences but later admitted to Congress he’d been given the answers ahead of time.

Gloria Vanderbilt, 95; Fashion empress who was known best for her line of jeans. Before that, she was the focus of a high-profile custody battle at age 10.

Suzanne Whang, 56; “House Hunters” host died after a long battle with breast cancer.