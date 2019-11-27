Get your turkeys ready! ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ airs tonight

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Local 5. It's the perfect thing to watch to set the mood for your Thanksgiving Day festivities.

Take a break from planning the perfect dinner and watch a classic Thanksgiving movie.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is arguably one of the best movies to watch to put you in the spirit of giving and being thankful.

via GIPHY

The beloved Thanksgiving special will air tonight at 7 p.m. on Local 5. Just in time for some pre-Thanksgiving turkey.

via GIPHY

After getting into the feel-good spirit of the season, learn a little about the history of Thanksgiving with the Peanuts gang. This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers will air at 7:30 p.m. right after the Thanksgiving special.

Happy watching.

via GIPHY

Have a great Thanksgiving and don’t forget to spend it with the ones you’re thankful for!