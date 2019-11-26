Instant Pot releases special edition Star Wars Collection

May the electric pressure cooker force be with you.

Williams Sonoma announced Tuesday it joined forces with Instant Pot to bring forward the special edition Star Wars Instant Pot collection.

“Transform ingredients into the best meals in minutes with Instant Pot machines, featuring your favorite galactic characters,” the store’s Facebook page stated.

Prices start at $99.95 for most variants, although the Chewbacca edition will set you back $119.95. Other characters/themes featured include R2-D2, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and a smaller BB-8, which is the cheapest at $79.95.

Instant Pot Star Wars Collection

Credit: Williams Sonoma

By the way, in case you didn’t know, Williams Sonoma also sells a Darth Vader Le Creuset round oven cast iron for $395 and a Hans Solo Le Creuset cast iron roaster for $450.