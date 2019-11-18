‘JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time’ coming to ABC

CLUE: THE THREE HIGHEST MONEY WINNERS IN ‘JEOPARDY!’ HISTORY COMING TO ABC IN A PRIME-TIME COMPETITION HOSTED BY ALEX TREBEK

CORRECT RESPONSE: WHO ARE KEN JENNINGS, BRAD RUTTER AND JAMES HOLZHAUER?

The Multiple Consecutive Night Event, ‘JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,’ Begins Tuesday, Jan. 7, on ABC

On the heels of the iconic Tournament of Champions, “JEOPARDY!” is coming to ABC in a multiple consecutive night event with “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,” premiering TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (7:00 p.m. CST), on ABC. Hosted by Alex Trebek, “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Harry Friedman will executive produce.

This epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The “JEOPARDY!” fan favorites will compete in a series of matches; the first to win three receives $1 million and the title of “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Trebek said.

“I am always so blown away by the incredibly talented and legendary Alex Trebek who has entertained, rallied and championed the masses for generations—and the world class ‘JEOPARDY!’ team who truly are ‘the greatest of all time,’” Said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment. “This timeless and extraordinary format is the gift that keeps on giving and winning the hearts of America every week. We can’t wait to deliver this epic and fiercely competitive showdown—with these unprecedented contestants—to ABC viewers and loyal fans everywhere.”

“We’re excited to bring ‘JEOPARDY!’ to primetime! It’s been a long time in the making – we wanted to create a unique experience sure to wow not just our fans, but all audiences,” said Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to have James, Brad and Ken, three powerhouse players each worthy of the title ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ With Alex hosting this is truly going to be something special. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top!”

“JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” will air as follows:

TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) THURSDAY, JAN. 9 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) *FRIDAY, JAN. 10 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) *TUESDAY, JAN. 14 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) *WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST)

(7:00-8:00 p.m. CST) *THURSDAY, JAN. 16 (7:00-8:00 p.m. CST

*If necessary

Meet the Competitors:

KEN JENNINGS

Ken Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, the longest in “JEOPARDY!” history. His winnings total $3,370,700.

BRAD RUTTER

Brad Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total “JEOPARDY!” winnings of $4,688,436. He has never lost “JEOPARDY!” to a human opponent.

JAMES HOLZHAUER

James Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on “JEOPARDY!,” and just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winnings total $2,712,216.