Ken Burns’ “Country Music”-inspired passport takes visitors to key locations in Tennessee

Millions of people watched Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary series which aired in September on PBS. Now, Tennessee tourism officials are inviting fans to take a tour of many of the historic places featured in the series.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development created a special “Country Music” Passport to help visitors discover 22 Tennessee destinations featured in the 16.5-hour documentary. It will be available as part of a special insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide being released Jan. 8 and is now available at any of the 16 Tennessee Welcome Centers. You can also get it online here.

Visitors can use the passport to guide their own country music pilgrimage along the newly-launched Tennessee Music Pathways route, the Ken Burns Country Music Pathway, according to a press release.

Stops include the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, and Memphis’ Sun Studios. Knoxville’s WDVX studios and the Dolly Parton Statue in Sevierville are also on the list.

As you visit the attractions, you can get stamps in your passport and special discounts along the way.

