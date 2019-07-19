“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” ending after seventh season

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. – ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Clark Gregg as Sarge, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. (ABC/Matthias Clamer)

ABC has announced that the longest running Marvel television show is coming to an end after seven seasons. The final 13 episodes are scheduled to air next summer.

“Agent Coulson is one of the most beloved cinematic heroes of our time, and we’re so glad to have spent seven seasons with him and the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as they saved the world from countless unimaginable big bads,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “I am so impressed with the eternally fresh, heart-pounding, and emotional stories the writers and creative team at Marvel Television brought to life that led ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to be the longest-running Marvel series to date.”

“It will be bittersweet saying goodbye to Marvel Television’s flagship series,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel’s head of Television. “Our success is a true testament to the extraordinary fans and we remain forever indebted to them for their endless support. We want to end on a very high note and complete the incredible saga after seven amazing seasons and 136 hours of quality television.”