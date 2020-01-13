Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

Whether you're doing an Oscars office pool or just want to keep track of your own picks while watching at home, we have you covered.

Cast your votes before film’s biggest night!

The winners of the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. on Local 5.

For the second year in a row, the ceremony will go without a host. Last year, comedian Kevin Hart was named host but dropped out shortly after when old homophobic tweets from the comedian resurfaced.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations including Best Picture. “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood,” “The irishman” and “1917 aren’t far behind with 10 nods each.

The nominations for best director are once again all men. Only five women have been nominated in the 92 year history of the awards. Only Kathryn Bigelow has won in that category so far, winning the award for “The Hurt Locker.” Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was nominated for Best Picture, but Gerwig was snubbed for the director nod. If she had been nominated, she would have been the first woman to be nominated for best director twice.

Whether you agree with the Academy's decisions, you can download your printable ballot for the Academy Awards below and prove your movie knowledge to all your friends, family and coworkers.

If you don’t see the ballot or are on a mobile device, click here to get your ballot.