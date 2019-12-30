PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

A cancer battle never affects just one person, and Alex Trebek's wife of nearly 30 years is opening up about what it's like being there for her husband as he is treated for pancreatic cancer.

The couple spoke with Michael Strahan for an upcoming special titled "What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show," which airs on ABC on Jan 2. Jean spoke about the hardest parts of caring for her husband as he continues to battle cancer.