USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

There's usually one film that tops lists whenever powerful legal thrillers are debated — “To Kill a Mockingbird," set in the 1930s. Now comes a film showing how little has changed since then, based on a murder in the same Alabama town where Harper Lee wrote her masterpiece.

“ Just Mercy ” is the real story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and his fight to keep an innocent black man from being executed. It is urgent, searing and powerful, led by a first-rate cast. Though it portrays events more than 25 years ago, it is very much a film of 2019.