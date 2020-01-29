Video game-themed Atari Hotel planned for downtown Phoenix

The developers are hoping to break ground in downtown Phoenix later this year.

PHOENIX — Atari announced it would break ground on a video game-themed hotel in Phoenix later this year.

The hotel will be the first of its kind in the U.S., with more hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

Atari said the full-service hotels will include arcade bars, themed rooms, fine dining restaurants and “fully immersive experiences” like virtual reality and augmented reality.

Some of the locations will have arenas to host esports events.

An early rendering of the Atari Hotel planned for downtown Phoenix.

Atari

The development is being led by GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot.

They’re working with Phoenix-based development company True North Studio, which is behind several projects in the downtown area.

The developers are scouting a potential location in downtown Phoenix.