What to expect from the Season Premiere of ‘The Bachelor’

THE BACHELOR – Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Craig Sjodin) FRONT ROW: SARAH, MADISON, LAUREN, TAMMY, DEANDRA, PETER WEBER, KIARRA, LEXI, JASMINE, MYKENNA, SYDNEY

For the first time, you will see group and one-on-one dates in the show's season premiere.

(ABC/Maarten de Boer) PETER WEBER

Bachelor Peter Weber’s adventure takes off as he meets 30 women vying for his affection. ‘The Bachelor’ three-hour premiere includes the usual attention-getting introductions, cocktail party, and first impression rose. Plus, Peter says goodbye to eight bachelorettes in the first rose ceremony of the season.

Wait, there’s more! Peter takes nine of the women on a flight school group date, his parents renew their vows with a special country music performance, and Hannah B. steps in to host a second group date.

PHOTOS: Meet the contestants on “The Bachelor” Season 24

There’s a twist…Hannah B. and Peter talk privately about their feelings. Could it change everything? Will she join the group of women at Bachelor mansion? You’ll have to tune in to the premiere to find out.

An Iowan is one of 30 contestants for the 24th season of ‘The Bachelor’

(ABC/Randy Holmes) KELSEY

This season’s ensemble includes a woman from Des Moines. Kelsey is a 28 year-old Professional Clothier, who was crowned Miss Iowa in 2017. She has a fraternal twin sister and younger sister and enjoys traveling and cooking.

‘The Bachelor’ premieres Monday, January 6 at 7 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can be streamed next day on ABC.com and the ABC app.