Woodstock 50 again denied permit with festival weeks away

FILE – This March 30, 2004 file photo, shows the grand stands at Vernon Downs in Verona, N.Y. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is among the local officials and residents expressing concerns about upstate New York’s Vernon Downs harness track and casino hosting the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival Aug. 16-18. Vernon Downs could host up to 65,000 people, as opposed to the 150,000 planned for Watkins Glen, and it would not feature camping. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock 50 organizers have again been denied a permit to hold a three-day festival at an upstate New York horse track.

Town of Vernon officials say Monday the permit application for a festival Aug. 16-18 at the Vernon Downs racetrack and casino was filed too late and was rife with problems.

Vernon became a possible alternative site for Woodstock 50 after the original venue, Watkins Glen International, pulled out.

But local officials have repeatedly denied permit applications amid concerns about planning for up to 65,000 people coming to this largely rural area on short notice.

A spokeswoman for Woodstock 50 said they had no comment.

The festival has faced a series of setbacks, including the losses of a financial partner and a production company.