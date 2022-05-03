Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local News
Sports
Local Politics
Nation World
Coronavirus
Artist Spotlight
Heartwarming
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
Wet, cool, and windy spring testing farmers' patience
West Des Moines City Council moves forward with plans for Suite Shot golf facility
Weather
Back
Today's Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Lab
Latest Weather Stories
Wet, cool, and windy spring testing farmers' patience
LOCAL 5 FORECAST: More dreary weather ahead today
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Des Moines, IA »
46°
Des Moines, IA »
Weather
Closings
AAPI Heritage Month
Good Morning Iowa
2022 NFL Draft
Ukraine
Advertise With Us
Climate Change in Iowa
Coronavirus
Weather Lab
Iowa Live
Local Politics
TV Schedule
Contests
Meet The Team
Artist Spotlight
Signal Rescan
Positive News
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
YOUR PHOTOS: Teacher Appreciation Week 2022
1/7
Rebecca Herold
"My father was a lifetime farmer and math/science high school teacher. My mother taught kindergarten while my dad got his degrees at night."
2/7
Local 5 Viewer
"I am a Homeschool teacher for the DMPS. This is one of my students."
3/7
Local 5 Viewer
"My parents are the best teachers out there ❤️"
4/7
Brandon Lawrence
"Mr. Hughes, my high school band director who showed me what being a musician is all about."
5/7
Local 5 Viewer
"Marjorie Joslin! Best ever"
6/7
Local 5 Viewer
"Marjorie Joslin! Best ever"
7/7
Taylor Kanost
"Mrs. Kanost! She's Norwalk's English as a Second Language ESL Teacher and does so much to make these kids feel welcome."
1
/
7
×
Rebecca Herold
"My father was a lifetime farmer and math/science high school teacher. My mother taught kindergarten while my dad got his degrees at night."
More
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow