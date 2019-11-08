10 hospitalized after insulin given instead of flu shots

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

First responders found the people unresponsive at a care facility in northern Oklahoma.

Ten people in northern Oklahoma were hospitalized after reportedly being given insulin instead of flu shots Wednesday.

KTUL in Tulsa reports it happened at Jacquelyn House, a care facility in Bartlesville. Police say first responders arrived and found multiple people unresponsive.

CNN reports eight of the patients are residents of the facility and two are employees. All of them ended up at the hospital.

The pharmacist who administered the insulin was reportedly a contractor who was hired to go to the facility to give flu shots.

The cause of why the wrong medication was administered is under investigation.