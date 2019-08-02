Protest planned outside court during Purdue Pharma hearing

BOSTON (AP) — Activists are rallying outside a Boston courthouse as a judge hears arguments in Massachusetts’ lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over its role in the national drug epidemic.

Organizers of Friday’s protest say they want to continue to put pressure on the Connecticut company and the wealthy Sackler family that owns it. They also want to make sure any money recovered from opioid makers is spent on treatment and recovery programs.

Purdue Pharma will argue in Suffolk Superior Court that Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey’s lawsuit distorts facts, makes oversimplified claims and should be dismissed. Healey accuses the company of falsely claiming its painkiller OxyContin had low risk for addiction.

Massachusetts is among hundreds of local governments suing drug companies over the epidemic that’s claimed more than 700,000 lives since 1999.