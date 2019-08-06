Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Local Politics
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
First responders give lifesaving tips for emergency situations
Top Stories
2020 Democrats to talk gun safety in Iowa after shootings
Top Stories
Local 5 investigates: are video games safe?
Attorney in Chris Godfrey case seeks payment of $4.1 million
Religious activist fined for burning library’s LGBTQ books
5OYS: What business owners can do to protect their workplaces in a mass shooting
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
ISU’s defense could be even better in 2019
Top Stories
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Urbandale wins state baseball championship
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (8/4)
Van Meter and North Linn set to meet in 2A Championship after semifinal wins at State Baseball
Cyclones talk expectations at ISU Football Media Day
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Iowa Grocery Industry Association – Iowa Best Bagger Competition
Top Stories
Alzheimer’s Association – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Top Stories
Atha SomaYoga – Global Yoga Therapy Day
Plant Life Designs – End Of Summer Events
Party Scoopers 8-6-19
Ronald McDonald House – Pedal For The House
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Alzheimer’s Association – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Iowa Live
Posted:
Aug 6, 2019 / 04:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2019 / 12:29 PM CDT