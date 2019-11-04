Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
CMA Awards
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Police: 5th suspect arrested in connection to murder of Des Moines man
Top Stories
Fire fighters continue to battle blaze at Ogden grocery store
Four people, including two children, taken to hospital after crash in Des Moines
First responders clean up scene following train derailment in Boone
Drake University denies conservative group Turning Point USA on campus
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
South Central Calhoun looking to get back to the dome
Top Stories
Hawkeye Wrestling ranked #2 behind Penn State
Top Stories
Norwalk Warriors ready for the playoffs
Washington rallies 6-2 over Houston to win first World Series since DC move
Earlham football honors Canyon ‘Moose’ Hopkins with playoffs run
DSM Roosevelt changing the tides on the football field and are ready for their toughest test of the season
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Funny Bone – Brent Terhune
Top Stories
Iowa’s Great Outdoors – Wild Game Cooking
Top Stories
Ankeny Community Theater – Tonic Sol-fa
give. – Give Gifts With Intention
Animal Rescue League – Upcoming Events
Holiday Boutique – Getting Ready for Christmas
Contests
About Us
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Holidays
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Animal Rescue League – Upcoming Events
Iowa Live
Posted:
Nov 3, 2019 / 06:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2019 / 06:40 PM CST