Baer Law Firm – Tips For Buying a Business

The ACT exam will now allow students to retake individual portions of the test without having to retake the entire exam. The changes were announced by the makers of the exam Tuesday.

The change is one of three the testing company announced. Along with the option to retake an individual section, students will also be able to take the exam online, and combine scores from multiple test sessions into a "superscore" that can be sent to colleges. The three changes will go into effect beginning with the September 2020 ACT test date.