Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Opening statements expected for trial in 1979 Cedar Rapids slaying
Top Stories
Romantic and healthy Valentine’s Day dinner for two
Video
Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary, CNN projects
Video
Gov. Reynolds vows to make licensing for registers nurses in Iowa more achievable
Video
V-Day event aims to erase mental health stigma among Central Iowa youth, African Americans
Video
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton suffers season-ending wrist injury
Top Stories
No. 19 Missouri State snaps Drake’s 17-game home winning streak
Video
Top Stories
A.J. Green leads UNI over Drake in front of sell out crowd
Video
Gyamfi sisters leading the J-Hawks on the court
Video
Kathleen Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60
Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher writing Hawk Wrestling history
Video
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Husky Soiree Fundraiser
Video
Top Stories
Baer Law: Mesothelioma Case
Video
Top Stories
Hinterland Music Festival lineup announcement
Video
Valentine’s gift ideas from Christopher’s Fine Jewelry
Video
Iowan to Know: New Director of the YWRC
Video
Burkett Entertainment and Eden Event Planning
Video
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Baer Law: Mesothelioma Case
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 09:15 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 08:54 AM CST