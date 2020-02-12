Skip to content
WeAreIowa.com
Clive
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
WHO Radio’s Bonnie Lucas to retire
Top Stories
74 cats and kittens rescued from Des Moines home
Report: State crime lab has backlog of cases, wants more money from state lawmakers
New report card highlights how illicit drugs are being taken off the streets
Opening statements expected for trial in 1979 Cedar Rapids slaying
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Iowa Wild win franchise record, 7th straight, topping San Antonio 2-1
Video
Top Stories
Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton suffers season-ending wrist injury
Top Stories
No. 19 Missouri State snaps Drake’s 17-game home winning streak
Video
A.J. Green leads UNI over Drake in front of sell out crowd
Video
Gyamfi sisters leading the J-Hawks on the court
Video
Kathleen Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Valentine’s Day DIY: Chocolate serving bowls
Video
Top Stories
Your Home: Home & Garden Show highlights
Video
Top Stories
Events this week at the Des Moines Civic Center
Video
People’s Law School’s free class on elder abuse next Tuesday
Video
Blank Park Zoo’s new ball python, ‘Milky Way’
Video
Jurassic Quest in Des Moines this weekend!
Video
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.
Blank Park Zoo’s new ball python, ‘Milky Way’
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 11:45 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 10:04 AM CST