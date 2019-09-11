Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Register for the upcoming IMT DSM Monument Mile
Top Stories
Popular “blackout” license plates sold out at Polk County Treasurer’s Office
Top Stories
Deer gets antlers stuck in soccer net
Iowa State Patrol: Car hits and kills pedestrian near Albia
One man killed in overnight officer-involved shooting in Burlington
Counting down to DSM Monument Mile
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Valley looks to keep red-hot start alive
Top Stories
College GameDay in Ames: What you need to know
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/9)
No. 20 Iowa shutout Rutgers, Smith-Marsette with a huge day
Karl Chevrolet and Fareway Game Ball- Antonio Alzheimer, Roosevelt
McKee RV & Auto Player of the Week- Mike Hudson, Knoxville
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Chili in the Junction – Brisket Chili
Top Stories
Chili in the Junction with Presenting Sponsor Supercuts
Top Stories
Iowa Distilling Company – Drinks for the Big Game
SA3 Wealth – Approaching the End of the Year
Karl Chevrolet – Incredible Pricing
Blank Park Zoo – Birds of Prey and Zoo Events
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Chili in the Junction with Presenting Sponsor Supercuts
Iowa Live
Posted:
Sep 11, 2019 / 12:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2019 / 12:10 PM CDT