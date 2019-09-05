Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
State auditor: Taxpayers shouldn’t pay Branstad case appeal
Top Stories
Public market replacing Des Moines Social Club
Top Stories
Fallen World War II veteran from Iowa honored decades later
Summer tourism numbers in Des Moines a good sign for the city
Construction to close busy part of Ankeny road this weekend
Public market space coming to downtown Des Moines
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Pettway’s 2-TD day a look at what the grad transfer can bring in 2019 to the Iowa State Cyclones
Top Stories
Lazard signed to 53-man roster for the Packers
Top Stories
Minnesota Timberwolves sign ex-Cyclone Lindell Wigginton
Hawkeyes shuffle the O-line with Jackson out
Valley sweeps Johnston in three sets
Iowa stays at No. 20, Iowa State drops to No. 25 in latest AP Poll
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Warrior Lanes – Fall Leagues
Top Stories
HGTV – Ask the Designer
Top Stories
Furry Friends Refuge – 5th Annual Tour De Fur Bike Ride
Osteostrong – “Our Why”
Iowa Almanac 9/4/19 – Cartoonist Paul Conrad
Middlebrook Agrihood – A New Community in Cumming
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Des Moines Playhouse – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Iowa Live
Posted:
Sep 4, 2019 / 11:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2019 / 11:48 PM CDT