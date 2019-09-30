Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Community Calendar
Top Stories
More heavy rain, flooding possible on Tuesday
Top Stories
Going the Distance for Disabilities
Top Stories
Carlisle football: Playing for Pop
Runners partake in second annual Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run
Iowa police department adding cameras to their guns
Iowa man gets 5 years in prison for girlfriend’s death
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
March of Champions: Humboldt
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/29)
Top Stories
Carlisle football: Playing for Pop
Hawkeyes roll past MTSU in final non-conference game
Purdy, Cyclones come back from 20-point deficit, fall by two to Baylor
Friday Night Blitz: 9/27/19
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Designer Scott Dean – HGTV Home Design: Custom Upholstery
Top Stories
Designer Scott Dean – HGTV Home Design: Fall Arrangements
Top Stories
Dueling Fiddles Live in Studio
Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
Funny Bone – Gabriel Rutledge
DM Young Artist Theatre – Upcoming Performances
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Designer Scott Dean – HGTV Home Design: Fall Arrangements
Iowa Live
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 11:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 11:53 AM CDT