Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
It’s engagement season: Study says more millennials are asking for donations to fund their weddings
Top Stories
Chasing away winter blues at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
Abby Finkenauer endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bid
New owners of Hiland Bakery promise to bring back everyone’s favorites
Fire destroys laundry room at Newton Correctional Release Center
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local forecast: December 13, 2019
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
What 2020 New Year’s Resolutions might look like for ISU and Iowa Athletic teams
Top Stories
Iowa State stunned by Florida A&M
Top Stories
Alex Marinelli shines as Iowa wrestling dominates Midlands Championship
Iowa State women’s basketball holds off North Alabama
Iowa sends seven wrestlers to Midlands Championship
Allen Lazard scores third touchdown of career, tying the game for the Packers
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Successful weight loss with Dr. Vince Hassel
Top Stories
NO SLEEP, the stand-up comedy experience premiering at Wooly’s this Saturday
Top Stories
Discover Iowa: Catch Des Moines
Sarah Ames performs on Iowa Live
Repurposing your old Christmas Tree
Party Scooper
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Discover Iowa: Catch Des Moines
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Jan 2, 2020 / 07:34 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 2, 2020 / 07:34 AM CST