Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Simpson College president to leave position
Top Stories
Ankeny Fire Chief earns honor
Human trafficking prevention training to take place in Des Moines
4-H at the Fair 2019
Police: missing children found in Des Moines are connected to case in Missouri
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
New Head Coach, New Tempo for Drake Football
Top Stories
Iowa’s Field of Dreams to host 2020 MLB matchup
Top Stories
Cyclones set new football season tickets record
Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August
ISU’s defense could be even better in 2019
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
DMACC at the Iowa State Fair 2019
Top Stories
DMACC at the Iowa State Fair 2019
Top Stories
Hot Spring Spas at the Iowa State Fair
Animal Rescue League 9-8-19
Iowa State Fair Day Two 2019
Broadlawns Medical Center – Iowa State Fair (2)
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
DMACC at the Iowa State Fair 2019
Iowa Live
Posted:
Aug 9, 2019 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2019 / 12:51 PM CDT