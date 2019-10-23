Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
CMA Awards
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Calling all board game enthusiasts
Top Stories
A scary good time at Farrar Halloween Bash
Catch Des Moines listens to experts on how to make DSM a better tourism spot
Could college athletes soon be paid in Iowa?
Stuart man facing attempted murder charges against two officers
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Iowa State Cyclones setting up freshmen to make instant impact on the gridiron
Top Stories
Iowa State releases 2020 football schedule
Top Stories
Former Dowling Catholic star John Waggoner making the most of his opportunities with the Hawkeyes
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/20)
Big plays lead Northern Iowa past South Dakota 42-27
Iowa moves up three spots, Iowa State back in AP Top 25
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Truck Month at Karl Chevrolet
Top Stories
DMOS Orthopedic Minute: Opioids
Top Stories
Landjet, a mobile office to maximize your time
The Great Pumpkin Party at Valley Church
Party Scoopers – October 22, 2019
Iowa Speedway’s Hoosier Racing Tire test today
Contests
About Us
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Holidays
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
DMOS Orthopedic Minute: Opioids
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Oct 23, 2019 / 07:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2019 / 07:30 AM CDT