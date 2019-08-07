Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Local Politics
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
10 presidential candidates to attend gun safety town hall in Des Moines
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August
Top Stories
2019 Principal Charity Classic breaks previous fundraising record
WATCH: Time lapse of Des Moines motel getting torn down
Police say employee at club for kids showed porn to 2 girls
Credit cards and health concerns over a bowl in your Wednesday Consumer Matters
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August
Top Stories
ISU’s defense could be even better in 2019
Top Stories
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Urbandale wins state baseball championship
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (8/4)
Van Meter and North Linn set to meet in 2A Championship after semifinal wins at State Baseball
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
HGTV – Planning Out Your Home Interior
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs – Home Stand
Top Stories
Principal Charity Classic – Golfing for Charity
Fireplace Superstore – Upgrade Your Indoor and Outdoor Living
Karl Chevrolet – Back To School Sale
Blank Park Zoo – Grandparent Member Breakfast
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
HGTV – Planning Out Your Home Interior
Iowa Live
Posted:
Aug 7, 2019 / 02:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2019 / 09:57 AM CDT