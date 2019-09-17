Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
Top Stories
Des Moines Police Department kept busy during Friday the 13th with full moon
Top Stories
Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns
Preparing for a baby with MercyOne Stork Affair
University of Iowa student dies studying abroad
77 years later, Iowa WWII soldier returning home
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Iowa State is moving on from Cy-Hawk gaffe
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/15)
Top Stories
Cy-Hawk festivities: College Ames Day
Iowa State reacts to loss against No. 19 Iowa
Hawkeyes react to win over Iowa State
CyHawk fans make their case for fandom
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
LovingRest – Pet Afterlife Facility
Top Stories
Party Scoopers 9-17-19
Top Stories
Young Women’s Resource Center – Supporting Young Women
Wild Boar Challenge – Mud Run
Baer Law Office – Living Trust
Inspire Iowa – Speakers Series
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Inspire Iowa – Speakers Series
Iowa Live
Posted:
Sep 17, 2019 / 01:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2019 / 01:08 PM CDT