Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Buffalo Wild Wings again offers free wings if Super Bowl goes to overtime
Top Stories
Man hurt in accident in downtown Des Moines
Where the presidential candidates stand on manufacturing and job creation
Supporting the community on the runway
Iowa Judicial Branch releasing free interactive court forms
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Abe Assad sheds the redshirt to make instant impact for Hawkeye wrestling
Top Stories
Cyclones find their rhythm from three to top Oklahoma State 89-82
Top Stories
Waukee and Dowling split girls/boys basketball doubleheader
Centennial tops Ankeny in crosstown showdown
Meet the former Hawkeyes and Cyclones (and former Panther) that are one win away from the Super Bowl
Iowa State blown out by 20 by Texas Tech in Lubbock
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Shrine Circus this weekend!
Top Stories
Veterans Day on the Hill with Mike Borah
Top Stories
Veterans Day on the Hill with Michael Young
Veterans Day on the Hill
Lola’s NEW fine salsa mixers and two new hot sauces!
Season 4 premiere of The Film Lounge
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Senate
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
Lola’s NEW fine salsa mixers and two new hot sauces!
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Jan 22, 2020 / 09:35 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2020 / 08:59 AM CST