Lou’s Mom’s Stuffing Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 Bags Herb Seasoned Stuffing CUBES

1 Box Uncle Ben’s Long Grain & Wild Rice

1 lb SAGE Flavor Pork Sausage

2 cans Chicken Broth

1 can sliced Water Chestnuts

2 Eggs

1 Large Onion

1 Bunch Celery

1 Stick Butter

1 Clove Garlic

1/2-1 tsp Pepper

PREPARE

1. Cook Long Grain & Wild Rice

2. Soak Stuffing Cubes in Chicken Broth

3. Saute’ Pork Sausage

4. Saute’ Onion & Garlic in 1/4 lb of Butter

5. Add Sausage to Onion/Garlic/Butter

6. Add Celery to THAT mixture and Saute’

7. Add SLIGHTLY CHOPPED Water Chestnuts & Pepper

8. Add Eggs

9. Add COOKED Wild Rice Mixture

10. Gently FOLD this Mixture into Stuffing Cubes that have been soaking in Chicken Broth

HEAT IN BAKING PAN 350F 45-60 MIN