Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Spending holiday break with the Des Moines Public Library
Top Stories
Iowa Democratic Party announces 99 satellite caucus locations
Iowa City, Coralville community remember Coach Fry
Johnston Schools placed on brief lockdown after report of active shooter
Lockdown lifted, no active shooter at Camp Dodge
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local forecast: December 13, 2019
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Remembering legendary Iowa head coach Hayden Fry
Top Stories
Iowa City, Coralville community remember Coach Fry
Top Stories
University of Iowa holds press conference following passing of Hayden Fry
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry has died
Grace Larkins leads Southeast Polk to 6-0 start
Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery, miss remainder of the season
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Meet R2-D2 at Flix Brewhouse tonight
Top Stories
Make a difference in your health with ChiroTHIN
Top Stories
Living Well: New Years Resolution trends
Des Moines events this weekend
Holiday gift ideas at Wild Birds Unlimited
A Christmas Story, The Musical at the Des Moines Playhouse
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
House of Representatives debates and argues merits of impeachment against President Trump
Make a difference in your health with ChiroTHIN
Iowa Live
by:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
Dec 19, 2019 / 09:15 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2019 / 08:47 AM CST