Des Moines
55°
Des Moines
55°
NEWS
Local News
Latest Videos
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Veteran's Voices
Calendar
Washington D.C. Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Soules family to pay $2.5 million in wrongful death lawsuit settlement following fatal 2017 crash
Iowa casino's prep for legalized sports gambling
Road collapses in Des Moines after heavy rain
LOOK: Photos of 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules in court
Escape the rainy weather with Lumber Axe DSM
Facebook set to expand Altoona data center
WEATHER
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alexa
Closings and Delays
Meet the Weather Team
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Most Accurate 101
Local 5 Forecast on WeAreIowa.com
SPORTS
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye HQ
Chicago Cubs
Big Race Indy
Chad Greenway returns to Iowa to promote his Gray Duck Vodka
Brett Moffitt bringing smiles in return to Iowa
Iowa Volleyball Coach put on paid administrative leave for NCAA Rules Violation
Iowa State's Tripp Kinney chasing an NCAA Championship this weekend
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (5/19)
Final day of state track & field from the Blue Oval
IOWA LIVE
Request an Appearance
Pros who Know
Lou's Race Review
2019 Special Olympics Summer Games
Wide Opening Weekend at Iowa Speedway
Hoyt Sherman Place autographed guitars for S.T.A.G.E.
Chrysalis Conversations Series
Party Scoopers - May 21, 2019
Carry the Load rally, honoring nations heroes
CONTESTS
TV SCHEDULE
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
Get Our App
LIFESTYLE
Community Events
Travel+Leisure
Auto Essentials
Real Estate Essentials
Healthy Living
Weddings
Recipes for Success
Cancer Care
Personal Finance
Green Living
Healthy Pets
Search
Iowa Live
Mushroom hunting with Iowa Morel Report
Iowa Live
By:
Jessica Thomas
Posted:
May 21, 2019 08:59 AM CDT
Updated:
May 21, 2019 08:59 AM CDT
More Stories
2019 Special Olympics Summer Games
13 hours ago
Wide Opening Weekend at Iowa Speedway
13 hours ago
Hoyt Sherman Place autographed guitars for S.T.A.G.E.
14 hours ago
Local 5 Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Sports
Political
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Soules family to pay $2.5 million in wrongful death lawsuit settlement following fatal 2017 crash
Iowa casino's prep for legalized sports gambling
Road collapses in Des Moines after heavy rain
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LOOK: Photos of 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules in court
Escape the rainy weather with Lumber Axe DSM
Video Center
Local News
National News
Chad Greenway in Iowa pushing new vodka
Brett Moffitt back in Iowa to give back to kids
NASCAR Truck Series champion back in Iowa
Stay Connected
WeAreIowa Local 5 News
@WeAreIowa5News
WeAreIowa iPhone App
WeAreIowa Android App