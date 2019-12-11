Street Eats DSM Food Truck sweet-n-Swirly holiday recipes

Thomas’ Cinnamon Swirl Apple Pie Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Ingredients and Instructions for Bread Pudding
- 1 loaf of Thomas’ Cinnamon Swirl Bread (16 oz.)
- 1 can apple pie filling (21 oz.)
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups of milk
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 8 oz. vanilla low-fat yogurt
- Cut bread into 1-inch pieces, place in 9×11 baking dish and allow to dry for 12 hours, OR dry in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Spoon apple pie filling evenly on top of dried bread
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar and eggs until well beaten. Add the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, milk and yogurt and mix well. Pour this mixture evenly over the bread and apples. Let stand for 5 minutes for bread to absorb a bit of the liquid
- Bake in 350-degree oven for 50-60 minutes
Ingredients and Instructions for Bourbon Sauce
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick butter
- 2 14 oz. cans sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup Bourbon
- Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved
- Add condensed milk and bourbon and whisk until combined
- Bring to a low bubble over medium-low heat for 2 minutes and remove from heat
Thomas’ Turkey Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese
- 4 slices of Thomas’ Cinnamon Swirl Bread
- ½ cup cranberry sauce
- 6 oz. pound of sliced turkey
- 2 tbsp butter
- Thinly sliced brie cheese
- Heat panini press or griddle to 400 degrees
- Butter one side of each slice of bread
- Spread cranberry sauce on the other side of each slice
- Place 2 slices butter side down on the griddle
- Layer with brie, turkey and another layer of brie
- Place the other slices of bread butter side out; griddle/press until golden brown