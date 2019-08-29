Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Police: Des Moines shooting considered self-defense, man arrested
Top Stories
Electrical fire damages dorm at Iowa community college
Top Stories
5OYS: Non-profits preparing for Dorian disaster relief
Man’s body recovered from Nishnabotna River
Harbor seal pup born at Blank Park Zoo
President Trump hints at ethanol plan, says farmers will be “so happy”
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Lincoln Rails look to Cayden Storm to lead the way with high hopes heading into 2019 season
Top Stories
Hawkeyes receiver Oliver Martin granted immediate eligibility
Top Stories
Campbell looks for O-Line to be consistent starting with UNI Saturday.
Iowa High School Athletic Association: Parents and adult fans are “biggest challenge” facing high school sports
Roosevelt’s practice field becoming safety concern forcing roughriders to get creative with scheduling
Norwalk bonding off the field as they look for more success on it in 2019
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Live in Studio – Audio Curve
Top Stories
Great Music Local Showcase 8-29-19
Top Stories
Fork in the Road 8-29-19
Teehee’s Comedy Club
Science Center of Iowa
Des Moines Parks & Rec
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Teehee’s Comedy Club
Iowa Live
Posted:
Aug 29, 2019 / 02:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2019 / 02:55 PM CDT
Bears Preseason Schedule