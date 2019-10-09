Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Elton John coming to Des Moines
Top Stories
Three arrested in burglary caught on camera
Top Stories
Driver arrested following high-speed chase in Des Moines
Henry County authorities seeking information in death investigation
Donations stolen from Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop
Urbandale residents vote in city election primary
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Iowa State Cyclones taking the pressure off and getting back to fun football
Top Stories
Iowa Hawkeyes trying to bounce back from poor showing at Michigan as they prepare for #10 Penn State
Top Stories
Hawkeyes drop to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/6)
McElvain guides Northern Iowa past Youngstown State 21-14
Cyclones thrash Horned Frogs in bounce-back win
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
US Submarine Veterans – Submarine Veterans Memorial Highway Dedication Ceremony
Top Stories
2019 DM Hunger Hike
Top Stories
DM Symphony – Symphony in Sculpture
Party Scoopers 10-8-19
Baer Law Firm – Tips For Buying a Business
DMOS – Bone Fractures
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
US Submarine Veterans – Submarine Veterans Memorial Highway Dedication Ceremony
Iowa Live
Posted:
Oct 9, 2019 / 09:29 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2019 / 09:29 AM CDT
A Twitter List by weareiowa5news