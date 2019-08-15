Best of day eight at the Iowa State Fair; Foreigner headlines the Grandstand

Best events to check out Thursday:

9:00 AM: Bubble Gum Blowing Contest at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

10:30 AM: Pie Eating Contest at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

11:00 AM: Big Wheel Races on the Grand Concourse

11:30 AM: Yodeling Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

Free entertainment:

10:00 AM: Awakening Force at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

7:00 & 9:00 PM: Hypnotist Ron Diamond at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

8:00 PM: Flatland Calvary at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

8:00 PM: Brandon Lay at the Susan Knapp Amphitheatre

Grandstand:

8:00 PM: Foreigner with special guest Night Ranger

For a full list of the exciting things going on every day the Iowa State Fair, visit their fair schedule here.

