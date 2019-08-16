Best of day nine at the Iowa State Fair; Luke Bryan headlines the Grandstand

Best events to check out Friday:
10:00 AM: Husband Calling Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall
1:00 PM: Children’s Joke Telling (ages 5-9) at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall
2:30 PM: Adult Hog Calling Contest (age 17 & over) at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall
8:00 PM: Dairy Goat Celebrity Milking Contest at the Swine Barn
Free entertainment:
11:30 AM, 1:30 & 4:00 PM: Kachunga & the Alligator at the Kids’ Zone
5:00 & 7:30 PM: Country Gold at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater
7:00 & 9:00 PM: Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue at the MidAmerican Energy Stage
8:00 PM: Health Alan Band at Jalapeno Pete’s
Grandstand:
8:00 PM: Luke Bryan with special guest John Langston