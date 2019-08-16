Best of day nine at the Iowa State Fair; Luke Bryan headlines the Grandstand

Iowa State Fair
Posted: / Updated:
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Best events to check out Friday:

10:00 AM: Husband Calling Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

1:00 PM: Children’s Joke Telling (ages 5-9) at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

2:30 PM: Adult Hog Calling Contest (age 17 & over) at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

8:00 PM: Dairy Goat Celebrity Milking Contest at the Swine Barn

Free entertainment:

11:30 AM, 1:30 & 4:00 PM: Kachunga & the Alligator at the Kids’ Zone

5:00 & 7:30 PM: Country Gold at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater

7:00 & 9:00 PM: Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

8:00 PM: Health Alan Band at Jalapeno Pete’s

Grandstand:

8:00 PM: Luke Bryan with special guest John Langston

