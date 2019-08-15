Check out the veggie food options at the Iowa State Fair

Looking to eat healthy at the Iowa State Fair? It’s not as hard as you may think.

Veggie-Table

Location: Grand Concourse, north of the Varied Industries Building

Ruth McCoy says visits from presidential candidates Cory Booker and Tulsi Gabbard helped boost business at the stand offering fried vegetables, veggie dogs and fried PB&J’s.

The stand also offers vegan options for visitors.

The Salad Bowl

Location: Ag Building

Connie Boesen (who also runs Applishus at the fair) knows that sometimes people just want something healthy to eat after lots of walking and checking out the fairgrounds.

The Salad Bowl offers smoothies, wraps and even a Caprese salad on a stick.