The state’s best grocery bagger stood alone from a crowd of red polos Friday at the Iowa State Fair.

Ethan Dunn of the Price Chopper in Johnston took home the title and will head to the 2020 National Best Bagger Competition in San Diego. The grand prize for winning nationals is $10,000.

Congrats to Ethan Dunn (blue shirt) of the @mypricechopper in Johnston for winning the 2019 @IowaGrocers Best Bagger Contest! Ethan won $500 + a spot in the 2020 National Best Bagger Competition in San Diego which holds a grand prize of $10,000! @IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/OT9zbJ30tv — Mario Rossi (@mariovrossi) August 9, 2019

Dwayne Campbell of Hy-Vee’s Park Ave location in Des Moines won the 2018 national competition.